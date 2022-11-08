'Smoke weed, drink alcohol, chew tobacco...': Rewa BJP MP Janardan Mishra on water conservation | Video

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP MP Janardan Mishra speaks at a water conservation workshop in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: Rewa BJP MP Janardan Mishra pushed himself in a row after making a bizarre remark regarding water conservation saying drink alcohol, smoke weed, chew tobacco as lands are running dry of water, it must be saved.

"Lands are running dry of water, it must be saved... Drink alcohol, chew tobacco, smoke weed or smell thinner and solution but understand the importance of water," said BJP MP Janardan Mishra during a water conservation workshop.

"...The water level is dropping every year. When there is no replacement happening, and so much of water is being used, this is bound to happen. It can be saved only when money is spent..." Rewa MP said.

The event took place on November 6.

Meanwhile, in a major administrative reshuffle, the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday night transferred collectors of 14 districts including that of Indore and Jabalpur.

The Assembly elections in the state are due in November next year.

Indore collector Manish Singh is shifted to Bhopal as the MD of Madhya Pradesh State Industries Development Corporation and MP Metro Rail Corporation, official sources said.

Singh is replaced by Illaiya Raja T, who was posted as Jabalpur collector.

Chhindwara collector Sourav Kumar Suman is transferred in the same capacity to Jabalpur.

Dewas collector Chandramouli Shukla is posted as commissioner MP Housing Board and also commissioner of aviation while Rishav Gupta, CEO, Smart City Indore, is now posted in place of Shukla.

