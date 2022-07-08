Shinzo Abe dies: PM Modi says 'saddened beyond words'; one-day national mourning tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI PM Narendra Modi meets Shinzo Abe in Japan

Shinzo Abe dies: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed shock and anguish over the tragic demise of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (67). Calling Abe one of his dearest friends, PM Modi said that he dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place.

The Prime Minister also announced one-day national mourning on July 9 as a mark of deepest respect for Abe.

"I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place," PM Modi tweeted.

"My association with Mr. Abe goes back many years. I had got to know him during my tenure as Gujarat CM and our friendship continued after I became PM. His sharp insights on economy and global affairs always made a deep impression on me," he added.

PM Modi also recalled his last meeting with Abe in May when he had visited Japan to attend the Quad Summit. Abe

"During my recent visit to Japan, I had the opportunity to meet Mr. Abe again and discuss many issues. He was witty and insightful as always. Little did I know that this would be our last meeting. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the Japanese people," he said in another tweet.

The Prime Minister commended Abe for his immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. "Today, whole India mourns with Japan and we stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters in this difficult moment."

"As a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, a one-day national mourning shall be observed on 9 July 2022," PM Modi said.

Abe was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech in Nara in western Japan for Sunday's election to the Upper House of the Parliament. He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was pronounced dead in the afternoon. Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the attack, which shocked people in a country known as one of the world's safest.

Abe served as Prime Minister of Japan from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020. He was Japan's longest-serving leader before stepping down for health reasons in 2020.

READ MORE: Shinzo Abe: Moment when Japan's former PM was shot at | WATCH

READ MORE: Shinzo Abe assassinated: Japan has strictest gun control laws in the world

Latest India News