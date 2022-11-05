Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: It’s CM Jairam Thakur vs Congress’ Chet Ram in Seraj

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CM Jairam Thakur contests from Seraj

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Seraj Assembly constituency is one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. It is a high profile seat because it belongs to Chief Minister Jairam Thakur.

Thakur is an MLA from Seraj since 2012. He defeated Congress leader Chet Ram in 2017 assembly election. In the last assembly election, Thakur got 35,519 votes (56.27%), while Ram bagged 24,265 votes (38.44%). Seraj always sees a tough fight between Congress and BJP.

Seraj is a part of Mandi Lok Sabha constituency which belongs to Congress. Pratibha Singh, the widow of former CM Virbhadra Singh, represents Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. It would be interesting to see whether Pratibha Singh will be able to defeat BJP in her own turf as she became MP just one year ago. She has been campaigning for Congress candidate from Seraj Chet Ram.

The fight is between Congress candidate Chet Ram and BJP’s Jairam Thakur in Seraj. However, AAP’s entry into the poll battlefield made the contest triangular but it is unclear whether AAP candidate Adv. Gita Nand Thakur will have impact on poll fight or not. CPI(M) leader Mahender Rana is also contesting from Seraj.

The voting in 68 constituencies will be held on November 12. And the result will be declared on December 8.

