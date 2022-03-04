It was raining bullets, was shot twice: Injured Indian student shares his story from Kyiv hospital

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV Injured Indian student Harjot Singh shares his story from Kyiv hospital

Highlights On March 1, an Indian student had died in Russian shelling in the city of Kharkiv

Notably, there has been fierce fighting between Ukrainian & Russian forces for last 9 days

India has reached out to both Russia & Ukraine several times seeking safe passage for its nationals

An Indian student who was shot while trying to escape from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv said that he was shot twice. Identified as Harjot Singh, the student said the bullet entered from his shoulder and also his leg was fractured.

"They (doctors) took out a bullet from my chest. My leg was fractured," Harjot told India TV. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

When asked about the whereabouts of other students with whom he attempted to flee, Harjot said that he was clueless, adding that they were in a cab when bullets started raining from all sides.

"I have no idea where they are...whether they are alive... they are here or returned," Harjot Singh, who hails from Chhattarpur near Delhi, said.

Earlier this morning, Minister of State (MoS) for Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) General VK Singh, who is in Poland currently to facilitate the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine, said that the government is making efforts to ensure that the maximum number of students can come out of Ukraine with as less loss as possible.

"A student from Kyiv was reported to have been shot and was immediately admitted to the hospital in Kyiv. The Indian embassy had earlier cleared on the priority that everyone should leave Kyiv. In the event of war, the gun bullet does not look at anyone's religion and nationality," he told ANI.

On March 1, an Indian student lost his life in Russian shelling in Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv. The deceased student was identified as Naveen Shekharappa, a native of Karnataka. He was a fourth-year MBBS student. He was killed in a missile attack targeting the state administration building in Kharkiv on Tuesday morning.

According to the government data, around 20,000 Indian nationals, mainly medical students, were in Ukraine. The government has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24. The government has sent four Union Ministers as 'Special Envoys' to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the exercise.

Today is the ninth day of the Russian attack. India has reached out to both Russia and Ukraine several times seeking safe passage for its nationals to the western borders.

READ MORE: Indian student shot in Kyiv while trying to flee, hospitalised

READ MORE: PM Modi chairs fifth meeting to review Ukraine-related situation

Latest India News