RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses Nagpur Vijayadashmi program, bats for comprehensive population policy

Highlights Population imbalances lead to changes in geographical boundaries, Bhagwat said

New population policy should be applicable to all communities equally to strike a balance: RSS chief

We should not fight over petty things, he said

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed the annual Vijayadashmi program at Reshimbaug in Nagpur on Wednesday morning which was attended by mountaineer Santosh Yadav as the chief guest.

Addressing the Vijayadashmi celebration event, the RSS chief said that temple, water, and cremation ground should be common for all.

“We should not fight over petty things. Talks like someone can ride a horse and the other person can't, should have no place in society and we've to work towards it,” he added.

"The concept of Hindu Rashtra is being discussed all over. Many agree with the concept but are opposed to the word ‘Hindu’ and prefer to use other words. We don't have any issue with that. For the clarity of concept - we will keep emphasizing the word Hindu for ourselves," said Bhagwat.

Bhagwat bats for a comprehensive population control policy

Bhagwat said India should have a population policy prepared after comprehensive thought and be applicable to all communities equally. Community-based population imbalance is an important subject and should not be ignored, he emphasized.

"Population imbalances lead to changes in geographical boundaries. The new population policy should be applicable to all communities equally to strike a balance," RSS chief added.

“There has to be a balance among the communities in this country,” he asserted.

Pointing out at China's “One family one child” policy, Bhagwat said, “While we are trying to control the population, we should see what happened in China.

That country went for the one child policy and now it is getting older.

“With 57 crore youth population in India, we will remain a young nation for next 30 years,” Bhagwat said.

“However, what will happen to India after 50 years? Will we have enough food to feed the population,” he added.

Bhagwat also stressed on people starting their own businesses and not relying solely on government jobs.

“All government jobs put together, only 30 per cent population will be covered. Rest of the population will have to start their own businesses to create more employment,” he said.

The RSS invited mountaineer Santosh Yadav as the chief guest for the event. She is the first woman in the world to climb Mount Everest twice.

In view of the Reshimbaug event, the "path sanchalan" or march by swayamsevaks, and a huge turnout was seen at the Deekshabhoomi monument on Wednesday, the police tightened up security across the city and deployed 4,000 personnel.

Lakhs of followers of B R Ambedkar also attended the Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din programme at Deekshabhoomi to mark the embracing of Buddhism by the architect of the Constitution on October 14, 1956.

A top police officer said on Tuesday that police have made three-tier security arrangements. At least 1,000 police personnel deployed on the routes of two Vijayadashmi marches to be taken out by RSS swayamsevaks in the morning.

"Special security arrangements are also being made at Dragon Temple Palace where many VIPs are likely to attend the function. Three companies of SRPF, Quick Response Teams, and Riot Control Police will be deployed at Deekshabhoomi," said Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar.

The Dragon Palace Temple is a Buddhist temple situated in the Kamptee area of the city.

He said 100 CCTV cameras will be installed in the areas near Deekshabhoomi. Similarly, special police teams will take charge at eight entry points. Three DCPs and eight ACPs have also been called from other districts for bandobast duties.

The police commissioner said thousands of people would arrive from railways. Therefore, the police have beefed up the bandobast at Ajni and the main Nagpur railway stations. Barricades will be put up at the intersections around Deekshabhoomi. A total of 2,000 volunteers of Samta Sainik Dal will also help the police.

(With PTI inputs)

