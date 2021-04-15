Remdesivir production to be ramped up to 78 lakh, prices to be cut: Govt

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Remdesivir production to be ramped up to 78 lakh

Amid reports of shortage of Remdesivir in various parts of the country as Covid-19 situation deteriorates, the government has given approval for stepping up the manufacturing capacity of the drug. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Remdesivir production will be enhanced to around 78 lakh vials per month.

The current total installed capacity of the seven manufacturers of remdesivir is 38.80 lakh vials per month. Remdesivir is an injectable drug used for Covid-19 treatment. The drug is flying off the shelves in several states.

"Fast-track approval has been given for seven additional sites having the production capacity of 10 lakh vials/month to six manufacturers. Another 30 lakh vials/month production is lined up. This would ramp up the production capacity for manufacturing to around 78 lakh vials/month," the ministry said.

The decision was taken at a review meeting between Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya and manufacturers of the drug and other stakeholders. Mandaviya asked the manufacturers to increase production/supply and reduce prices of remdesivir.

As an additional measure, remdesivir, active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and formulation were placed under export ban on April 11, 2021 by Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to increase the supply of remdesivir in the domestic market, the ministry said.

On government intervention, it said that remdesivir supplies of approximately 4 lakh vials, meant for exports, are being diverted by manufacturers to fulfil domestic requirements, it added.



Export oriented units (EOU)/special economic zone (SEZ) units are also being "enabled to supply to the domestic market", the statement said.

Manufacturers of remdesivir have volunteered to reduce the price to less than Rs 3,500 per vial by the end of this week, to support the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to fight against COVID, it added.

"Manufacturers of remdesivir have been directed to give priority to fulfil hospital/institutional level supplies. Enforcement authorities of states and central government have been directed by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to take immediate action on incidence of black-marketing, hoarding and overcharging of remdesivir," the ministry said.

It also said the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) is continuously monitoring the availability of the drug.

With PTI Inputs

