Thursday, May 21, 2020
     
'I am proud to be son of selfless man like him': Rahul on Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tribute to his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 29th death anniversary. The Congress leader took to Twitter and shared a heartfelt note for his father.

New Delhi Updated on: May 21, 2020 9:59 IST
Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi
Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tribute to his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 29th death anniversary. The Congress leader took to Twitter and shared a heartfelt note for his father. 

"I am proud to be a son of a kind and selfless man like him. As Prime Minister Rajiv ji motivated the country towards the path of development. With his visionary ideas, he did every possible thing for the betterment of this country. Today, on his death anniversary, I salute him regards with affection and gratitude," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in hindi. 

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also paid tribute to the Bharat Ratna recipient on his death anniversary.

Several Congress leaders and politicians remembered the stalwart leader and paid their homage. 

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi represented Uttar Pradesh's Amethi parliamentary constituency four times. 

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on My 21, 1991. He was cremated at Veer Bhumi, located on the banks of the river Yamuna.

