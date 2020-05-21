'I am proud to be son of selfless man like him': Rahul on Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary

Image Source : PTI Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tribute to his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 29th death anniversary. The Congress leader took to Twitter and shared a heartfelt note for his father.

"I am proud to be a son of a kind and selfless man like him. As Prime Minister Rajiv ji motivated the country towards the path of development. With his visionary ideas, he did every possible thing for the betterment of this country. Today, on his death anniversary, I salute him regards with affection and gratitude," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in hindi.

एक सच्चे देशभक्त,उदार और परोपकारी पिता के पुत्र होने पर मुझे गर्व है।प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में राजीव जी ने देश को प्रगति के पथ पर अग्रसर किया।अपनी दूरंदेशी से देश के सशक्तीकरण के लिए उन्होंने ज़रूरी कदम उठाए।आज उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर मैं स्नेह और कृतज्ञता से उन्हें सादर नमन करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/aDdKMf74wK — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also paid tribute to the Bharat Ratna recipient on his death anniversary.

On his death anniversary, tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2020

Several Congress leaders and politicians remembered the stalwart leader and paid their homage.

Heartfelt tributes to India's youngest Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhiji on his Martyrdom day,He stood for his ideals till his last breath even If it was at the cost of his life.#RajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/eAj78zL6t5 — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) May 21, 2020

My humble tributes to former PM, Bharat Ratna Shri #RajivGandhi ji on his martyrdom day. He was a visionary leader, whose progressive, modern and scientific outlook lead the nation to new heights. His contribution to nation-building and his sacrifices can never be forgotten. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 21, 2020

On this day 29 years ago India lost a great visionary who saw dev of Nation in the fullest dev of weakest citizen.



As we remember Sh #RajivGandhi ji today on the day of his martyrdom- let's ask NYAY to be implemented even temporarily to help the needy in these troubled times pic.twitter.com/1wPimBqOFS — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) May 21, 2020

Rajiv Gandhi, youngest PM of India, was a visionary like no other. He was caring, loving & a kind human being. He envisioned & worked towards a brighter future for all Indians. As we remember him today, may he continue to inspire many more generations.

#ThankYouRajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/ORkYehwSYK — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) May 21, 2020

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi represented Uttar Pradesh's Amethi parliamentary constituency four times.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on My 21, 1991. He was cremated at Veer Bhumi, located on the banks of the river Yamuna.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage