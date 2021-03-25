Fearing arrest in corruption case Rajasthan tehsildar burns Rs 15 lakh on kitchen stove

Image Source : MANISH BHATTACHARYA, INDIA TV Tax officer arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

In a crackdown against corruption, a tax official burnt down Rs 15 lakh after a revenue inspector was caught taking bribe of Rs 1 lakh on his behalf by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

ACB team caught red-handed a revenue inspector while accepting Rs 1 lakh on behalf of tax official Kalpesh Jain from a man in relation to some contract.

After finding Sigh accepting the bribe, ACB team reached Jain's house and found that he had locked him up in the house and burnt Rs 15 lakh.

With the help of police, the ACB team managed to entre the house and found currency notes burnt in the kitchen. However, some cash worth Rs 1.5 lakh was found.

ACB also found information about property papers, 8 bank accounts, three post office accounts and many bank lockers, Narpat Chandra, ASP, ACB Pali informed.

Both Kalpesh Jain and Parvat Singh have been arrested.

Latest India News