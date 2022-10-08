Rajasthan: Man, honeytrapped by Pak agent, arrested for sharing sensitive defence information

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Officials said that Meena was a resident of Rajasthan's Karauli.

In an achievement for the intelligence agencies, a man working for Pakistani intelligence agencies from Rajasthan was arrested on Saturday.

The man, identified as Ravi Meena had been in contact with handlers in Pakistan while he was posted at the Sena Bhawan in Delhi, according to the officials.

Meena had been honey-trapped by a Pakistani female agent and passed on sensitive military information to her.

Officials said that Meena was a resident of Rajasthan's Karauli. Intelligence Bureau (IB) and CID conducted a joint interrogation of the accused.

Meena has been accused of providing military intelligence to Pakistani agents.

A case has been registered and the investigation will continue.

