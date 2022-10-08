Saturday, October 08, 2022
     
Rajasthan: Man, honeytrapped by Pak agent, arrested for sharing sensitive defence information

The arrested man had been honey-trapped by a Pakistani female agent and passed on sensitive military information to her.

Manish Bhattacharya Reported By: Manish Bhattacharya Jaipur Published on: October 08, 2022 17:08 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Officials said that Meena was a resident of Rajasthan's Karauli.

In an achievement for the intelligence agencies, a man working for Pakistani intelligence agencies from Rajasthan was arrested on Saturday.    

The man, identified as Ravi Meena had been in contact with handlers in Pakistan while he was posted at the Sena Bhawan in Delhi, according to the officials. 

Meena had been honey-trapped by a Pakistani female agent and passed on sensitive military information to her. 

Officials said that Meena was a resident of Rajasthan's Karauli. Intelligence Bureau (IB) and CID conducted a joint interrogation of the accused.

Meena has been accused of providing military intelligence to Pakistani agents.

A case has been registered and the investigation will continue.  

