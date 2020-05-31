Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 76 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 8,693; death toll at 194

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan surged to 8,692 after 76 new cases were reported on Sunday, the State Health Department said. Of the total cases, currently, 2,727 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state, while 5,772 patients have so far recovered from the infection, 194 people have succumbed to the viral disease so far.​

With the latest updates, Jaipur has the highest number of positive cases at 1,982, followed by Jodhpur at 1,476 cases.

According to the medical bulletin, 3,95,490 samples were tested in the state in so far.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far:

District Number of Cases Ajmer 339 Alwar 53 Banswara 85 Baran 15 Bharatpur 247 Bhilwara 140 Bikaner 104 Barmer 99 Chittorgarh 176 Churu 104 Dausa 50 Dholpur 58 Dungarpur 356 Hanumangarh 30 Jaipur 1982 Jaisalmer 74 Jalore 162 Jhunjhunu 131 Jodhpur 1476 Jhalawar 263 Karauli 16 Kota 458 Nagaur 446 Pali 455 Pratapgarh 13 Rajsamand 140 Sawai Madhopur 20 Sikar 202 Sirohi 157 Tonk 164 Udaipur 543

India coronavirus confirmed cases have crossed 1.82 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,82,143 including 89,995 active cases 5,164 deaths and 86,984 recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Sunday. On Saturday, COVID-19 cases in India reached 1.76 lakh after a record spike in numbers of new cases and fatalities reported.

Meanwhile, the government on Saturday said a phased wise exit would begin on June 1 from the over-two-months-long nationwide lockdown. The Union Health Ministry said all precautions must be taken while "living with the new normal" of COVID-19, as it stressed on strict adherence to physical distancing and use of face covers at public places by everyone while also following personal and social hygiene standards.

