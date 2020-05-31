Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 76 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 8,693; death toll at 194

Sunday, May 31, 2020
     
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan surged to 8,692 after 76 new cases were reported on Sunday, the State Health Department said.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 31, 2020 11:37 IST
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan surged to 8,692 after 76 new cases were reported on Sunday, the State Health Department said. Of the total cases, currently, 2,727 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state, while 5,772 patients have so far recovered from the infection, 194 people have succumbed to the viral disease so far.​ 

With the latest updates, Jaipur has the highest number of positive cases at 1,982, followed by Jodhpur at 1,476 cases.

According to the medical bulletin, 3,95,490 samples were tested in the state in so far.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far: 

District Number of Cases
Ajmer 339
Alwar 53
Banswara 85
Baran 15
Bharatpur 247
Bhilwara 140
Bikaner  104
Barmer 99
Chittorgarh 176
Churu 104
Dausa 50
Dholpur 58
Dungarpur 356
Hanumangarh 30
Jaipur 1982
Jaisalmer 74
Jalore 162
Jhunjhunu 131
Jodhpur 1476
Jhalawar 263
Karauli 16
Kota 458
Nagaur 446
Pali 455
Pratapgarh 13
Rajsamand 140
Sawai Madhopur 20
Sikar 202
Sirohi 157
Tonk 164
Udaipur 543

India coronavirus confirmed cases have crossed 1.82 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,82,143 including 89,995 active cases 5,164 deaths and 86,984 recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Sunday. On Saturday, COVID-19 cases in India reached 1.76 lakh after a record spike in numbers of new cases and fatalities reported.

Meanwhile, the government on Saturday said a phased wise exit would begin on June 1 from the over-two-months-long nationwide lockdown. The Union Health Ministry said all precautions must be taken while "living with the new normal" of COVID-19, as it stressed on strict adherence to physical distancing and use of face covers at public places by everyone while also following personal and social hygiene standards.

 

