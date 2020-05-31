Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 76 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 8,693; death toll at 194

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan surged to 8,692 after 76 new cases were reported on Sunday, the State Health Department said. Of the total cases, currently, 2,727 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state, while 5,772 patients have so far recovered from the infection, 194 people have succumbed to the viral disease so far.
With the latest updates, Jaipur has the highest number of positive cases at 1,982, followed by Jodhpur at 1,476 cases.
According to the medical bulletin, 3,95,490 samples were tested in the state in so far.
Here is the list of cases in the state so far:
|District
|Number of Cases
|Ajmer
|339
|Alwar
|53
|Banswara
|85
|Baran
|15
|Bharatpur
|247
|Bhilwara
|140
|Bikaner
|104
|Barmer
|99
|Chittorgarh
|176
|Churu
|104
|Dausa
|50
|Dholpur
|58
|Dungarpur
|356
|Hanumangarh
|30
|Jaipur
|1982
|Jaisalmer
|74
|Jalore
|162
|Jhunjhunu
|131
|Jodhpur
|1476
|Jhalawar
|263
|Karauli
|16
|Kota
|458
|Nagaur
|446
|Pali
|455
|Pratapgarh
|13
|Rajsamand
|140
|Sawai Madhopur
|20
|Sikar
|202
|Sirohi
|157
|Tonk
|164
|Udaipur
|543
India coronavirus confirmed cases have crossed 1.82 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,82,143 including 89,995 active cases 5,164 deaths and 86,984 recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Sunday. On Saturday, COVID-19 cases in India reached 1.76 lakh after a record spike in numbers of new cases and fatalities reported.
Meanwhile, the government on Saturday said a phased wise exit would begin on June 1 from the over-two-months-long nationwide lockdown. The Union Health Ministry said all precautions must be taken while "living with the new normal" of COVID-19, as it stressed on strict adherence to physical distancing and use of face covers at public places by everyone while also following personal and social hygiene standards.