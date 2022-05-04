Hanuman Chalisa row LIVE Updates: Heavy police deployment outside Raj Thackeray's Mumbai residence

Wednesday, May 04, 2022
     
Raj Thackeray was booked under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 116 (abetment of offence punishable with imprisonment if offence be not committed) and 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than 10 persons) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, an official told reporters.

May 04, 2022
Heavy police deployment was seen outside MNS president Raj Thackeray's Mumbai residence on Wednesday after the Aurangabad police on Tuesday registered an offence against him over his "provocative" speech on loudspeakers atop mosques two days ago. The Maharashtra DGP said appropriate legal action will be taken against him over the issue. In the Aurangabad rally on May 1, the MNS chief had asked people to play the Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 if loudspeakers there were not removed. Unfazed by the registration of the case, Raj Thackeray in the evening urged people to play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers on Wednesday wherever they hear loudspeakers "blaring azaan (Islamic prayer call)”. In an open letter, he asked people to lodge complaints with the police by dialing 100 if they are distributed by the sound of 'azaan'. In related developments, a court in western Maharashtra’s Sangli district has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Raj Thackeray in connection with a 14-year-old case, while the Mumbai police served him a notice under a CrPC section related to the prevention of cognizable offences.

Also Read | 'Don't wait for anyone's permission', Maha CM Thackeray's order to police amid loudspeaker row

Live updates : Raj Thackeray Hanuman Chalisa row

  • May 04, 2022 8:33 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    5 detained for reciting Hanuman Chalisa during morning azaan

    The police have detained five people for reciting the Hanuman Chalisa during morning azaan today. The arrests were made from Washim 

  • May 04, 2022 8:30 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    'Maha Aarti' at Pune temple at 11 am today

    A 'maha aarti' will be performed at 11 am today at Pune's Khalkar Maruti Mandir. The aarti will be performed by MNS workers. 

    This is the same temple where Raj Thackeray had performed Hanuman aarti some days back.

  • May 04, 2022 8:28 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Raj Thackeray's son informs of meeting over Hanuman Chalisa row

    Mumbai: Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray has informed that the former held a meeting with Bala Nandgaonkar and Nitin Sardesai over the Hanuman Chalisa controversy. The meeting lasted for nearly two hours, he said.

  • May 04, 2022 8:25 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey reviews situation

  • May 04, 2022 8:25 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Security heightened outside Raj Thackeray's Mumbai residence

