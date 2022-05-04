Hanuman Chalisa row LIVE Updates: Heavy police deployment outside Raj Thackeray's Mumbai residence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Loudspeaker row: Heavy police deployment outside Raj Thackeray's residence in Mumbai

Heavy police deployment was seen outside MNS president Raj Thackeray's Mumbai residence on Wednesday after the Aurangabad police on Tuesday registered an offence against him over his "provocative" speech on loudspeakers atop mosques two days ago. The Maharashtra DGP said appropriate legal action will be taken against him over the issue. In the Aurangabad rally on May 1, the MNS chief had asked people to play the Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 if loudspeakers there were not removed. Unfazed by the registration of the case, Raj Thackeray in the evening urged people to play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers on Wednesday wherever they hear loudspeakers "blaring azaan (Islamic prayer call)”. In an open letter, he asked people to lodge complaints with the police by dialing 100 if they are distributed by the sound of 'azaan'. In related developments, a court in western Maharashtra’s Sangli district has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Raj Thackeray in connection with a 14-year-old case, while the Mumbai police served him a notice under a CrPC section related to the prevention of cognizable offences.

