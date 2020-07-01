Image Source : PTI Colossal: Railways initiates process for private trains on 109 destinations through 151 modern trains

The Railways on Wednesday formally kickstarted its plans to allow private entities to operate passenger trains on its network by inviting Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for participation on 109 pairs of routes through 151 modern trains. This is the first initiative for private investment for running passenger trains on the Indian Railways network. It began last year with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) introducing the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express.

The railways will shortlist bidders to run train operations on 109 pairs of routes across the country. The project would entail private sector investment of about Rs. 30,000 crore, the Indian Railways said in a statement.

Indian Railways private trains project: Top facts

Trains shall be designed for a maximum speed of 160 kmph. There would be a substantial reduction in journey time. The running time taken by a train shall be comparable to or faster than the fastest train of Indian Railways operating in the respective route.

To provide enhanced safety, world class travel experience to passengers. The objective of this initiative is to introduce modern technology rolling stock with reduced maintenance, reduced transit time, boost job creation, provide enhanced safety, provide world class travel experience to passengers, and also reduce demand supply deficit in the passenger transportation sector.

These trains shall be operated by the Driver and Guard of Indian Railways.

Operation and maintenance of the passenger trains would be governed by standards and specifications and requirements specified by Indian Railways.

The private sector entity will have to ensure punctuality, reliability and standard of services for the trains.

Routes where the private trains will operate.

Mumbai-New Delhi, Chennai to New Delhi, New Delhi to Howrah, Shalimar to Pune, New Delhi to Patna are some of the routes. Each new train shall have a minimum of 16 coaches. The maximum number of coaches shall not exceed the longest passenger train operating on the respective route.

Private entities are encouraged to use the latest technologies and top quality features in the trains. From passenger safety to modern GPS enabled announcement system, Indian Railways has made a list of the new technologies that private trains may include in them.

From passenger safety to modern GPS enabled announcement system, Indian Railways has made a list of the new technologies that private trains may include in them. Trains must have folding steps for easy access of physically challenged passengers.

The private entity will have the last say on deciding the fare on a particular route.

Indian Railways has prepared a list of 100 routes for the introduction of 150 private trains across India. The 100 routes have been split into 10-12 clusters.

