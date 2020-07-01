Wednesday, July 01, 2020
     
Railways begins construction of vertical bridge in sea at Pamban, Rameswaram | Photos

Indian Railways has started constructing the first pillar in the sea of a vertical bridge that is under construction at Pamban, Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 01, 2020 15:02 IST
Tamil Nadu, Indian Railways bridge, Rameswaram, Ramanathapuram
Image Source : ANI

Indian Railways starts constructing the first pillar in the sea of a vertical bridge that is under construction at Pamban, Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district.

The Indian Railways has started the construction of a vertical bridge in the sea at Pamban, Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. The construction work of the first pillar of a vertical bridge in the sea in Ramanathapuram district has commenced.

Meanwhile, taking a big leap, Indian Railways has created a history in reducing the transit time of freight trains by joining and running 3 trains together in 'Super Anaconda' formation. The Bilaspur division of SECR broke yet another frontier by joining and running 3 loaded trains (more than 15,000 tonnes of weight) in 'Anaconda' formation through Bilaspur and Chakradharpur divisions. The Railways has also released a video of the three trains.

Prior to this, Railways also shared a video of massive 1.9 km Kosi Mahasetu (Kosi Mega Bridge) in Bihar, fulfilling over a 90-year-old dream of the people.

