Railways begins construction of vertical bridge in sea at Pamban, Rameswaram | Photos

Image Source : ANI Indian Railways starts constructing the first pillar in the sea of a vertical bridge that is under construction at Pamban, Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district.

The Indian Railways has started the construction of a vertical bridge in the sea at Pamban, Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. The construction work of the first pillar of a vertical bridge in the sea in Ramanathapuram district has commenced.

Tamil Nadu: Indian Railways starts constructing the first pillar in the sea of a vertical bridge that is under construction at Pamban, Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district. pic.twitter.com/5dxShUZwB5 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

Meanwhile, taking a big leap, Indian Railways has created a history in reducing the transit time of freight trains by joining and running 3 trains together in 'Super Anaconda' formation. The Bilaspur division of SECR broke yet another frontier by joining and running 3 loaded trains (more than 15,000 tonnes of weight) in 'Anaconda' formation through Bilaspur and Chakradharpur divisions. The Railways has also released a video of the three trains.

Taking a big leap in reducing the transit time of freight trains, Bilaspur division of SECR broke yet another frontier by joining & running 3 loaded trains (more than 15000 tonnes) in 'Anaconda' formation through Bilaspur & Chakradharpur divisions. pic.twitter.com/5lZlQHDpkI — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 30, 2020

Prior to this, Railways also shared a video of massive 1.9 km Kosi Mahasetu (Kosi Mega Bridge) in Bihar, fulfilling over a 90-year-old dream of the people.

उत्तरी बिहार के दूरस्थ क्षेत्र के आम लोगों का लगभग 90 वर्ष पुराना सपना सच होने वाला है!



1.9 किमी लंबाई वाला यह कोसी महासेतु बनकर तैयार हो गया है।



23 जून 2020 को इस नवनिर्मित महासेतु पर पहली बार ट्रेन का सफलता पूर्वक परिचालन किया गया। pic.twitter.com/QETU4JBTSt — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 28, 2020

