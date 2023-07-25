'Call us whatever you want, Mr. Modi, we are INDIA': Rahul Gandhi's scathing reply to PM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that they don't care about the names which are being derided against them. PM Modi on Tuesday called the opposition alliance INDIA as the most directionless the country had ever seen, and cited reviled names such as East India Company and Indian Mujahideen to assert that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country's name.

The Centre and the Opposition have been at loggerheads over the Manipur issue. While Centre claims to be ready for discussion, the Opposition has accused them of running from a debate.

PM Modi on Tuesday took names of several organisations with the name of 'India' to make the point that merely having such a term in their nomenclature does not change anything, the sources said.

Replying back to PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said, "Call us whatever you want, Mr. Modi. We are INDIA. We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child. We will bring back love and peace for all her people. We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has also tweeted, "Stories of absolute horror are now slowly trickling down. INDIA demands answers from the Modi Government on Manipur violence."Kharge said it was high time that Modi sheds his "ego" and takes the country into confidence on Manipur.

