Congress leader Ragini Nayak admitted to AIIMS after her health deteriorates due to COVID-19

Image Source : TWITTER/@NAYAKRAGINI Ragini Nayak tested COVID-19 positive last week.

Congress leader Ragini Nayak has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after her health deteriorated due to COVID-19 infection. Nayak, along with her husband and parents had tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday.

The leader, who is often seen representing the Congress in television debates, informed about her hospitalisation through a tweet.

"Dear All My condition deteriorated last night and I had to be admitted in AIIMS Trauma Center...I am trying my level best to fight this disease, the rest I lay in the hands of God," Nayak said in her message.

Ragini Nayak's husband Ashok Basoya is also a Congress leader.

Dear All

My condition deteriorated last night and I had to be admitted in AIIMS Trauma Center...



I am trying my level best to fight this disease, the rest I lay in the hands of God 🙏



होइहि सोइ जो राम रचि राखा 🙏 — Dr. Ragini Nayak (@NayakRagini) December 1, 2020

Her party colleagues Supriya Shrinate and Alka Lamba wished her speedy recovery. "Ragini please take care. You are in all our prayers. I am certain you will be back to fighting fit soon," Shrinate said in her tweet.

"You will have recover and comeback fit soon. Our prayers are with you,"Lamba said.

Latest India News