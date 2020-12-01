Congress leader Ragini Nayak admitted to AIIMS after her health deteriorates due to COVID-19

Congress leader Ragini Nayak has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after her health deteriorated due to COVID-19 infection. Nayak, along with her husband and parents had tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday.
The leader, who is often seen representing the Congress in television debates, informed about her hospitalisation through a tweet.
"Dear All My condition deteriorated last night and I had to be admitted in AIIMS Trauma Center...I am trying my level best to fight this disease, the rest I lay in the hands of God," Nayak said in her message.
Ragini Nayak's husband Ashok Basoya is also a Congress leader.
होइहि सोइ जो राम रचि राखा 🙏
Her party colleagues Supriya Shrinate and Alka Lamba wished her speedy recovery. "Ragini please take care. You are in all our prayers. I am certain you will be back to fighting fit soon," Shrinate said in her tweet.
"You will have recover and comeback fit soon. Our prayers are with you,"Lamba said.