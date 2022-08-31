Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Punjab: Masked youths vandalise church, burn pastor's car in Tarn Taran

The incident occurred in Takkarpura village of Patti town.

They also broke an idol and burnt the pastor's car before leaving.

Punjab news: Four masked youths allegedly vandalized a church in a village close to the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred in Takkarpura village of Patti town on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, they said.

Four masked youths entered the church, pointed a pistol at the watchman's head, and tied up his hands before vandalizing the church. They also broke an idol and burnt the pastor's car before leaving, the police said.

After the incident, a police team led by Senior Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran, Ranjit Singh Dhillon reached the spot to take stock of the situation. Heavy police deployment has been made in the area, they said.

A group of Christians on Wednesday held a protest against the incident and blocked all routes leading to Khemkaran, Bhikhiwind, Patti, Harike and Ferozepur. The protesters demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.

