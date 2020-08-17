Punjab lottery result 2020: Rakhi bumper draw to be declared on this date. All you need to know

Image Source : PTI Punjab Government Rakhi bumper lottery result 2020 to be declared on August 20.

Punjab government's bumper Rakhi lottery draw is set to take place on August 20, 2020. While the bumper draw will be held on Thursday, tickets for the lottery are still available for purchase. In a statement, the Punjab government said the bumper draw for the lottery will be held from sold tickets only. Here's everything you need to know about the Punjab Government's Rakhi bumper-lottery draw.

The tickets for bumper lottery draw are available to purchase now.

The price for bumper rakhi lottery ticket is Rs 250.

The first bumper prize of Punjab Rakhi lottery 2020 is Rs 1.5 crore.

The second five bumper prize will be worth Rs 10 lakhs.

The third 20 bumper prize will be worth Rs 2.5 lakh each.

In total, a bumper prize of Rs 5.78 crore worth prizes to be awarded.

The result of the Punjab State Lotteries' will be released online at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

In an official statement, the Punjab government said it is an opportunity to became crorepati overnight.

The Punjab bumper lottery scheme is also getting a huge response from the market.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage