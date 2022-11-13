Punjab govt mandates use of 20 per cent straw as fuel for brick-kilns

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amritsar: A farmer burns paddy stubble at a farm

The Punjab government on Sunday mandated the brick-kilns across the state to use 20 per cent of straw as fuel. The development was confirmed by Environment, Science and Technology Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer in Chandigarh.

He said under the guidelines of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the government has issued a notification that 20 per cent of straw pellets for brick-kilns must be used as fuel.

He also said brick-kiln owners have been given six months to prepare for this new management and action will be taken against those who do not implement these instructions after May 1, 2023.

Hayer said in-situ and ex-situ, the government is working to help farmers in stubble management and deal with the problem of pollution caused by stubble burning.

The farmers of Punjab have been provided 1.25 lakh machines on subsidy for in-situ stubble management whereas, under ex-situ, industries are being encouraged to use stubble as fuel. Efforts are being made to generate CNG, electricity and other energy sources from straw, said the minister.

Hayer said with the new decision regarding the use of straw as fuel will give a big boost to straw management and farmers will also get financial help by selling straw.

He said the Department of Environment and Science and Technology will provide all technical assistance to the brick-kilns. Besides, all Deputy Commissioners have also been asked to follow these instructions under the notification issued in this regard.

