Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann to address state Assembly shortly

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will address the state Legislative Assembly on the second day of the Budget session on Saturday. The Chief Minister will give his reply to the Governor's address. Further, he will also speak about the government's measures to maintain the law and order situation in the state.

On the first day of the budget session, the Opposition attacked the Aam Admi Party (AAP) government on the issue of the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa and Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring slammed the AAP government for lifting the security cover of Moose Wala. They had alleged that the government lifted the security of the deceased singer despite threats to him.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. The Punjab Police had earlier told Patiala House Court of Delhi that the Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is an accused in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case. During the investigation of this case, it was revealed that Lawrence Bishnoi was a key conspirator and his custodial interrogation is necessary.

Meanwhile, Punjab's Anti-Gangster Task Force on Thursday said that they have arrested one more accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. The accused has close links with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. With this, the number of total persons arrested so far in the case has now reached 13.

