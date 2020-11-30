PM Modi celebrates Dev Diwali in Varanasi; slams Opposition for misleading farmers

Image Source : PTI PM Modi, flanked by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, took a cruise ride on the river Ganga as he watched lakhs of diyas illuminate the ghats of Varanasi on the occasion of Dev Diwali.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Dev Diwali in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Monday. PM Modi inaugurated a six-lane highway, took a cruise ride in river Ganga, lit the customary first earthen lamp and enjoyed a spectacular laser show on ghats of the historic city. The prime minister, however, didn't forget to tear into the opposition over farmers' protests while also reaching out to the agitators.

Addressing the gathering after lighting a 'diya', PM Modi wished the people in Bhojpuri on the occasion of 'Kartik Purnima' and 'Gurupurab'.

PM Modi in Varanasi: Ganga cruise, Dev Diwali and more | IN PICS

"No matter how much things have changed due to COVID-19, none can change the urja, bhakti and shakti of Kashi," PM Modi said.

He highlighted that 'Dev Diwali' was special this year because it marks the return of 'Maa Annapurna'.

"The statue of Maa Annapurna which was stolen from India over 100 years ago is coming back to the country. This is a fortunate moment for Kashi. If this effort was made earlier, many such statues would have been brought back to India. However, some people's thinking is different. For us, inheritance means heritage. For some, inheritance means their own family," the PM said.

Slams Opposition

Talking about his dream project 'Kashi Vishwanath Corridor', PM Modi hit out at the opposition for opposing his decision, saying that some people have a habit of opposing everything. "When we announced the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project, these people opposed it, but today the historic temple has a new look," he said.

"For us, inheritance means heritage. For some inheritance means their dynasty," PM Modi added.

Blasts China

Without taking the neighbouring country's name, PM Modi slammed China over its 'expansionist' policies, and hailed our jawans for keeping India's borders secure.

"On the occasion of Dev Deepawali, I pay my tributes to all those who have laid their lives for the nation. The nation is giving a befitting reply to the expansionist forces, those trying to infiltrate into India or be it those trying to break the country from within," PM Modi said.

Allays Concerns of Farmers

PM Modi, who also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, made it a point to allay concerns of farmers that MSP and mandi mechanism would be discontinued. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at Delhi borders since last five days against the new farm laws.

ALSO READ: In Delhi for 'decisive battle', farmers refuse to budge, say agitation will continue until demands met

"The farmers are being deceived on these historic agriculture reform laws by the same people who have misled them for decades," he said, in an apparent reference to parties that are supporting the protest.

He reiterated that farmers who wanted to follow the old system of trading – referring to the ‘mandis’ where they can get the MSP – are still free to do so. But the three laws gave them new options to sell for more, PM Modi said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest India News