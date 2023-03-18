Saturday, March 18, 2023
     
PM Modi, his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina inaugurate India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline

While speaking at the event, Prime Minister Modi termed the inauguration as the start of a new edition of relations between the two nations.

Ajeet Kumar New Delhi Updated on: March 18, 2023 17:57 IST
Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina inaugurate the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline, via video conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline, via video conferencing on Saturday.

While speaking at the event, Prime Minister Modi termed the inauguration as the start of a new edition of relations between the two nations. 

"The India-Bangladesh friendship pipeline was initiated in Sep 2018...with the help of this pipeline Northern West Bengal districts will be provided 1 million metric tonnes of high-speed diesel," he said.

"This will reduce the cost & will also reduce the carbon footprint of the supply," he added. 

This is a breaking story. More details to follow. 

