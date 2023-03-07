Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Bangladesh: Explosion rocks seven-storey building in Dhaka; 14 killed, over 100 injured

Bangladesh: An explosion at a seven-storey building claimed at least 14 lives in Dhaka. As per reports, over 100 others have been reported injured and were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Several firefighters unit were rushed to the spot to douse the fire after the blast occurred at around 4:50 PM (local time) today. As per the reports, several people are feared trapped in the building and the death toll is expected to rise.

Cause of the explosion could not be known

Several firefighting units were rushed to the spot after the blast, which occurred around 4:50 pm (local time), the bdnews24 news portal reported, citing the fire service control room. The cause of the explosion could not be known immediately.

Death toll is likely to increase

At least 14 people were killed and more than 100 others injured in the explosion, The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported. The death toll is likely to increase as several people are feared trapped in the basement of the building, the paper said.

The Rapid Action Battalion's bomb disposal unit is heading to the spot to inspect the buildings. The injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said DMCH police outpost j+spector Bacchu Miah. He added that all of them were receiving treatment at the hospital's emergency unit.

The blast shattered the glass walls of the bank

The building has several stores for sanitary products on the bottom floor and a branch of BRAC Bank was located in the building adjacent to it. The blast shattered the glass walls of the bank and also damaged a bus standing on the opposite side of the road, reports said.

