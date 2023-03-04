Five killed, 30 injured in oxygen plant fire in Bangladesh's Chittagong

Follow us on Image Source : FILE According to locals, a loud noise was heard following which the fire broke out at Seema Oxygen Plant around 4.30 pm in the Keshabpur area of Chattogram’s Sitakunda upazila.

At least five people were killed while over 30 others were injured after an explosion broke out in an oxygen plant in Bangladesh's Chittagong on Saturday.

According to locals, a loud noise was heard following which the fire broke out at Seema Oxygen Plant around 4.30 pm in the Keshabpur area of Chattogram’s Sitakunda upazila.

“The fire killed five people, wounded over 30 others,” private ATN News and other news outlets reported. Fire service officials said they mobilised nine units to douse the fire, and added the exact reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Television footage showed Bangladesh Army troops joining the firemen in the rescue operations.

Sitakunda upazila’s administrative chief told reporters that according to initial information, the blaze has so far claimed five lives. The police are yet to confirm the identities of the deceased.

Last month, at least one person was killed and several others were injured after a fire broke out at a residential building in Bangladesh’s capital city of Dhaka.

