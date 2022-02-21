Monday, February 21, 2022
     
PM Modi addresses webinar on positive impact of Union Budget on education

In order to facilitate efficient and speedy implementation of Budget announcements, the Centre is holding a series of webinars across various key sectors.

New Delhi Updated on: February 21, 2022 11:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a webinar on Monday on how this year's Union Budget will have a "positive impact" on the education sector.

"Our young generation is the future leader of the country. So empowering today's young generation means empowering India's future," PM Narendra Modi while addressing the positive impact of Union Budget 2022 on the education sector.

In order to facilitate efficient and speedy implementation of Budget announcements, the Centre is holding a series of webinars across various key sectors.

"At 11 am today, will be addressing a webinar on how this year's Union Budget will have a positive impact on the education sector," tweeted PM Modi today.

The objective is to brainstorm with experts from the public and private sectors, academia and industry and identify strategies on how best to move forward towards the implementation of various issues under different sectors.

