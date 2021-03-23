Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV Patna: RJD workers resort to violence during protest, lathicharged

The Patna police on Tuesday resorted to lathicharge on RJD workers as they marched towards the Legislative Assembly here. Visuals show that police had placed barricading at the Dak Bangla Chowk to prevent the RJD workers from marching towards the Assembly.

The RJD workers were led by party leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav. They broke the police barricading and pelted stone on the cops. Police had to use water cannon to disperse the crowd and later resort to baton charge to control the unruly crowd.

The RJD march started from JP roundabout near the Gandhi Maidan. As per the pre-decided route, the march was to reach the Income-Tax Chauraha via Dak Bangla Chowk. From Income-Chowk Chauraha, the RJD had planned to march towards R Block and then to Vidhan Sabha.

The march was a part of the RJD's 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' programme. The RJD has given a call for protest across the state against unemployment, inflation, fuel price hike and problems being faced by the people of Bihar due to the pandemic.

Police said that the RJD workers were asked not to proceed towards the Vidhan Sabha because of Covid-19 induced restrictions. But the RJD workers created ruckus as they resorted to violence and attacked cops.

Notably, the RJD had sought permission from the district administration, but the request was declined.

“Don’t stop, don’t hold on or bend in front of autocratic government," RJD leader Tejashwi had tweeted on Monday. Tejashwi is also the leader of opposition in the Legislative Assembly.

Latest India News