Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Partry (LJP) workers were engaged in a scuffle with the administration in Patna during a protest against the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government over employment issues. The police resorted to lathi-charge (Baton charge), water cannon to control the protesters. LJP workers were marching towards Raj Bhavan when they were stopped by police. More to follow.

