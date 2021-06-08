Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE 'Govt hopeful of holding Monsoon Session of Parliament on schedule in July'

The government is hopeful of holding the Monsoon Session of Parliament on its normal schedule in July, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday.

At least three sessions of Parliament were curtailed and the winter session last year had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, last year, was held in September instead of the usual practice of conducting in July.

"I am hopeful that Parliament session will be held as per its normal schedule starting in July," Joshi told PTI.

Meanwhile, sources said the modalities of holding this year's Monsoon Session are still being discussed.

Parliamentary Standing Committee meetings are also expected to resume from the third week of June, according to sources.

The authorities are confident of holding the session in July itself as most of the parliamentarians, staff members of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats and other stakeholders have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.

