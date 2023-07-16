Opposition parties have ego issues, should learn from BJP: Rajbhar after joining NDA

Follow us on Image Source : PTI OP Rajbhar slams Opposition after joining NDA

Rajbhar praises BJP: After joining the NDA ranks, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday (July 16) took a potshot at the Opposition stating that the parties have ego issues and everyone considers themselves big.

Rajbhar asked the Opposition to learn from the BJP which archives power by taking the smaller parties along.

“There is 'aham' (ego issue) among the Opposition (parties) and everyone considers themselves big. These parties should learn from the BJP as to how power is achieved by aligning with smaller parties,” he said in a statement.

ALSO READ | ​Amid Opposition's unity bid, BJP's counter-strategy of key inductions ahead of 2024 polls

Rajbhar said that his party SBSP and the BJP will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election together and added that the decision on the seat sharing will be taken at the July 18 NDA meeting in Delhi.

"The alliance of SBP and the BJP will strengthen the NDA. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts being made by the NDA for the welfare of the poor and downtrodden will gain further strength," he said.

Why did Rajbhar decide to join NDA?

On his earlier call for opposition parties to come together and fight the Lok Sabha polls against the BJP, Rajbhar said, "For how long will I wait? I had tried to speak to people (apparently hinting at various political parties), but there was no response from the other side. So in the interest of society and the country, we decided to join the fight for the (welfare) women, youths, farmers, and poor which has been undertaken by the prime minister, the Union home minister and the UP chief minister."

“There was a question - Rajbhar is with whom? And, now it is clear that Rajbhar is with the NDA,” the SBSP chief added.

He attacked his previous ally Samajwadi Party and alleged that its “alliances cannot last”. He cited the Akhilesh Yadav-led outfit’s coalition with the Congress in the 2017 UP Assembly election and with the Bahujan Samaj Party during the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

"Akhilesh Yadav is like a person who wants everything in the village to belong to him," Rajbhar alleged.

Hitting back, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said that both BJP and Rajbhar are helpless and are barely in a position to held each other.

"At this point, the BJP is in trouble, and despite staying in power, it is not able to get candidates for the Lok Sabha polls," Chaudhary claimed.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | OP Rajbhar, former ally of Akhilesh Yadav, rejoins BJP-led NDA

Latest India News