OP Rajbhar, former ally of Akhilesh Yadav, rejoins BJP-led NDA alliance

Follow us on Image Source : AMIT SHAH/TWITTER Home Minister Amit Shah with Om Prakash Rajbhar

Om Prakash Rajbhar, the leader of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), former ally of Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, rejoined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Rajbhar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Taking to the Twitter, Shah said, "Met OP Rajbhar in Delhi and decided to join the NDA alliance led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. I welcome him to the NDA family."

The Home Minister said that arrival of Rajbhar will strengthen the NDA in Uttar Pradesh. "The arrival of Rajbhar will strengthen the NDA in Uttar Pradesh and the efforts being made by the NDA under the leadership of Modi ji for the welfare of the poor and downtrodden will get further strength," he added.

'Will fight 2024 elections together'

SBSP chief Rajbhar said that he discussed various issues with Shah and decided to fight the 2024 elections together. "We met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 14 and discussed various issues and decided to fight the 2024 elections together. I want to thank PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath for taking us along," he said.

He further said that his party will attend the NDA meeting in Delhi on July 18. "We will attend the NDA meeting in Delhi on 18th July. The post of minister is not important for me. Now there is no competition in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

BJP and SBSP will fight together for the protection of social justice, security, good governance, and to empower the deprived, exploited, backward, Dalits, women, and farmers.

Rajbhar fought the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Latest India News