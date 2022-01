No need for new registration for those taking precautionary dose of Covid vaccine: Government

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Appointments for precautionary dose begins today

There is no need for new registration for those taking the precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine and they can directly take an appointment from Saturday or walk-in, the Union Health Ministry said. From January 10, India will start administering the precautionary dose of the vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years of age with comorbidities.

In a statement on Friday, the ministry said there is no need for new registration and those who have taken two doses of the vaccine can directly take an appointment or walk-in to any COVID-19 Vaccination Centre. "Schedules will be published tomorrow- January 8. Online appointment facility will also start by tomorrow evening," it said. Vaccination with onsite appointment starts on 10th January.

