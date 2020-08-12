Image Source : PTI Independence Day: Noida traffic police issues advisory

The Noida traffic police on Wednesday released a detailed plan for road closures and traffic diversions for Independence Day on August 15 and its rehearsals on August 13.

Heavy and medium-range goods carriers will not be allowed entry into Delhi via Noida from 11 pm on Wednesday till 11 am on Thursday and again on Friday and Saturday for the same time period.

The restrictions have been imposed in view of the full dress rehearsal on Thursday and the Independence Day parade on Friday in the national capital, the district traffic police said in an advisory.

"Please use alternative routes to Delhi during the restricted period in order to avoid inconvenience," the police said.

The Delhi Police had earlier announced similar restrictions and diversions in view of the Independence Day programmes.

(With PTI inputs)

