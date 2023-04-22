No heat wave conditions in India for next 5 days; wet spell predicted: IMD

Follow us on Image Source : PTI No heat wave conditions in India for next 5 days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Saturday (April 22 ) said that said several parts of India are likely to receive rainfall during the next four days, providing relief from scorching heat and bringing joy for people across the region reeling under severe heatwave conditions. The IMD in its forecast has predicted a wet spell over east-central, northeast India and Southeast Peninsular India during the next four days. People will also have a sigh of relief for the next five days from the searing heatwave conditions.

As per the IMD, a Western Disturbance runs as a trough roughly along Longitude 73°E to the north of Latitude 30°N in middle levels. A cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Madhya Pradesh and another over interior Tamil Nadu in lower levels. Meanwhile, a trough/wind discontinuity runs from northwest Madhya Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu in lower levels. A trough runs roughly along Longitude 88°E to the north of Latitude 20°N in lower levels.

A trough of relatively low pressure runs from northwest Madhya Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu across Telangana. Private forecaster Skymet Weather added another trough extends from northeast Bihar to Odisha via Jharkhand. Weather experts say a trough usually brings cloudy conditions and rain, leading to a drop in temperatures.

Rainfall prediction in parts of India

Under the influence of the above weather system, rainfall is predicted over several parts of India. "Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over the region during next 4 days and gradual reduction thereafter," the MeT Department said. Hailstorms are very likely at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Saturday, over Odisha during Till April 24 and over Bihar on April 24 and 25.

Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is expected over northeast India during the next three days and a gradual reduction thereafter. Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on Saturday. The weather forecasting agency also predicted similar weather conditions over the central parts of India, including East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during the next four days and a gradual reduction thereafter. Hailstorms are predicted at isolated places over Vidarbha on April 24.

IMD also predicted rainfall over southern states. "Light isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during the next 5 days," the weather agency said. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Kerala on April 22 and 23. Meanwhile, light isolated rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is predicted over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada between April 24 and 26. Rainfall is also expected over Rajasthan during the next 24 hours.

Skymet said scattered rainfall is expected in the entire Northeast, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Thunderstorms with patchy rain may occur over the western Himalayas, parts of Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, southeast Uttar Pradesh, southeast Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and south-interior Karnataka.

The IMD has advised farmers should undertake harvesting of matured rice, maize, groundnut and ragi in Andhra Pradesh; rice in Kerala and keep the harvested produce in safer places. They should postpone harvesting of rice in Arunachal Pradesh and keep the already harvested produce at safer places. Farmers should use hail nets to protect orchards in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Odisha.

No heatwave conditions for next 5 days

Meanwhile, no heatwave conditions are likely over most parts of India during the next five days. “A rise in maximum temperatures by two to three degree Celsius is very likely over central India during the next two days and no significant change thereafter. No significant change in maximum temperatures over the rest parts of India during the next three to four days. Duststorms are expected at isolated places over south Haryana, northeast Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh on April 23,” the IMD said.

Heatwave conditions for past few days in India

According to the IMD, several parts of India had been experiencing heatwave conditions for the past few days. High temperatures in the northern and central plains had forced the local administrations to either change the timings or shut the schools until the weather improves. Even in the eastern hills, tea growers complained of relatively high temperatures and prolonged dry spell resulting in crop loss during the ongoing flush season.

In Delhi and its neighbouring areas, people were seen using scarves and taking shelter under trees on Saturday. The maximum temperature hovered around 37 degrees Celsius. In Maharashtra, the government has shut down all schools affiliated with the state board till June 15. For Vidarbha region, the summer vacation extends till June 30.

Earlier this month, the IMD predicted above-normal maximum temperatures in most parts of the country from April to June, barring parts of the northwest and the peninsular regions. The central, east, and northwest parts of the country are expected to experience above-normal heatwave days during this period.

While a few regions have begun getting a respite from the heatwave conditions since Friday, the maximum temperature in some others — such as northwest, central and east India, including interior Gujarat and Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala — still hovered around 40 degrees Celsius. On Saturday, the maximum temperature was around 35 degrees Celsius in the rest of the country, except the western Himalayan region, where the day temperature was recorded in the range of 16-25 degrees Celsius. The IMD said Saturday that heatwave conditions abated from Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Maharashtra govt announces early summer vacation for State Board schools | Details

Also Read: Weather update: 90 per cent of India, entire Delhi in danger zone of 'heatwave' impacts | KNOW DETAILS

Latest India News