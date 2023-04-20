Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Maharashtra govt announces early summer vacation for State Board schools | Details

Maharashtra: In view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, the Maharashtra government on Thursday announced early summer vacation for schools. The state government has informed that the summer vacation for primary, middle and higher secondary schools of the state board will commence on April 21.

'Maharashtra government announces early summer vacation for primary, middle and higher secondary schools of State board from 21st April, in view of heatwave conditions, reads a tweet from ANI.

Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai experienced heatwave conditions with the suburban Santacruz observatory in the metropolis recording a temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius while Navi Mumbai sizzled at 42 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

A temperature of 38.8 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal which qualifies as a heatwave was recorded by the Santacruz observatory that measures meteorological parameters in suburban Mumbai, the Met department said.

“Today heatwave conditions are observed at isolated pockets over Konkan including Mumbai and Thane,” IMD scientist Rajendra Jenamani said. A heatwave is declared when there is a departure of 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius from the normal.

Educational institutes located around the Dangar area to remain closed

East Khasi Hills district administration also released an important notice and informed that 'all educational institutions located around the Dangar area under Mawsynram block will remain closed from tomorrow for a week, due to the heatwave conditions.'

Odisha government prepones summer vacations

With this, summer vacations in all schools in Odisha will start from tomorrow (April 21), the state government announced, bringing forward the holidays in view of the scorching heat. All schools- government, private and aided- will be closed for summer vacation from Friday, the Information and Public Relations Department said on Thursday (April 20). The date of reopening of the schools will be decided soon, it added.