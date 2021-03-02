Good News! Railways to keep fare of new 83-berth AC coach less than standard 3AC

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Railways to keep fare of new 83-berth AC coach less than standard 3AC

Indian Railways has successfully completed the trial of new AC 3-Tier coaches. The coaches have been built to provide modern facilities to the passengers. The new AC 3-Tier coaches are designed in an innovative way to accommodate 83 passengers.

According to a Times of India report, the Railway Board has prepped a proposal to keep the fare less than the present three tier AC.

Lucknow-based research design and standards organisation (RDSO) and Kapurthlala coach factory have jointly developed the new AC 3-Tier coach.

The trial run started in the third week of February. Trial was conducted at 180 kmph in Kota - Sawai Madhopur section in loaded condition. The Ministry of Railways also shared a video clip of the coach oscillation trial. The coaches have been developed on Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) platform.

"Oscillation Trial : New AC 3-Tier coaches with modern facilities have been built. These coaches have been designed in an innovative way having capacity of 83 berths. Trial was conducted at 180 kmph in Kota - Sawai Madhopur section in loaded condition," the Ministry tweeted.

Quoting senior railway officials, the TOI report said that the fare will be kept below the three tier AC coaches given that the new coach can accommodate more passengers.

