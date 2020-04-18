20 Navy personnel test coronavirus positive at Mumbai naval base; several others quarantined

Image Source : PTI 20 Navy personnel test coronavirus positive at Mumbai naval base

As many as 20 Navy personnel have tested positive for coronavirus at a naval base in Mumbai. According to Navy officials, all others who had come in contact with the 20 infected people have also been tested. The sailors have now been quarantined at a naval hospital in the city. Earlier, a positive case of coronavirus was reported from the INS Angre base. According to the details, the sailors were staying at the residential accommodation facilities of INS Angrem, which is a shore-based depot that provides logistical and administrative support to naval operations of the Western Naval Command.

The Navy personnel may have moved around within the Navy facilities for essential duties even though the city is otherwise under lockdown, and the Navy is looking into all such possibilities.

The Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, which houses the bulk of the sword arm of the Western Naval Command including its warships and submarines, lies just a few hundred metres away from INS Angre.

The sailors, who have tested positive for COVID-19, are now in quarantine INHS Ashwini, a naval hospital in Mumbai.

INS Angre is also known as the Naval Barracks and provides various facilities to all ships and units based at Mumbai. The shore-based INS Angre is like a mothership which controls and oversees the functioning of a wide array of diverse units and facilities.

