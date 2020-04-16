Image Source : AP 20 French Navy sailors in hospital after coronavirus outbreak on Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier

As many has 20 French Navy sailors were hospitalised after tests on an aircraft carrier confirmed at least 50 COVID-19 cases on the ship. French Navy spokesperson earlier clarified that the vessel had to cancel its journey to the Middle East after the coronavirus scare made the authorities hospitalise the sailors who might be potentially COVID-19 infected.

The spokesperson said that it is still not clear how the virus managed to get inside the ship.

France has had close to 150,000 coronavirus cases including over 17,000 deaths.

