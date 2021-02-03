Kis muh se ghar wapsi karein...: BKU president Naresh Tikait | Watch

Image Source : INDIA TV Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait says with what face will we go back.

As farmers protest against Centre's new farm reforms continues for over 2 months at various Delhi borders, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Naresh Tikait (Rakesh Tikait's brother) on Wednesday said with what face can they (farmers) now go back... sitting at the border was a helplessness situation for the farmers.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Naresh Tikait said, "How can we go back... when 70, 72 days have already passed, with what face shall we go back... what's in hour hands? what shall we tell the people... that we didn't make any progress... many kinds of allegations will be levelled against us... it is our helplessness or compulsion to sit at the borders." (Nai aese ghar wapsi kaise chale jaye... jab 70, 72 din holiye toh ghar wapsi kis muh se jaye... kya leke jaye... janata ko kya jawab de... jaha se chale the wahi... tereh tereh ke aarop lage... is tereh ke aarop se bachne ke liye... bhaithna toh majboori hai logi ki..." Bharatiya Kisan Union Naresh Tikait said.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Rakesh Tikat, who attended a mahapanchayat in Haryana's Jind today, said what would happen if the protesting farmers started demanding the resignation of the Modi government instead of the repeal of the three new central agricultural laws.

"We are now urging the central government to withdraw the three farm laws. What will happen if we begin to ask the government to leave the throne in Delhi?" the farmer leader said while addressing a huge crowd at a Kisan Mahapanchayat at Kandela village in Jind district.

Representatives of nearly 50 'khaps' or caste or community groups from Haryana participated in the event.

The BKU leader also warned that now was the time for the Union government to be careful on the demands of the farmers, who have been protesting on the Delhi borders since November 26 last year.

"The government has time till October to accept our demands. If it does not, we will take out a farmers' rally with 44 lakh tractors," he warned.

