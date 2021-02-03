Jind Mahapanchayat: Stage collapses during Rakesh Tikait's speech

Panic prevailed for a brief period during a mahapanchayat in Haryana’s Jind district on Wednesday when the stage on which Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson and other farmer leaders were present collapsed.

Television images showed the crowded stage collapsing as soon as Tikait started addressing the crowd.

The mahapanchayat was organised to gather support for the ongoing agitation against the Centre's new farm laws.

The BKU had appealed all the farmers to join the mahapanchayat. The Mathura administration had increased security in view of the panchayat.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders in view of the farmers' stir.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

