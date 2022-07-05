Tuesday, July 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Mumbai: One man drowns in water-filled quarry, search for second person continues

Mumbai: One man drowns in water-filled quarry, search for second person continues

A fire brigade official said the man whose body was fished out from the quarry was identified as Shekhar Pappu Vishwakarma (19). He was declared dead on arrival at a civic-run hospital, the official added. 

PTI Reported By: PTI Mumbai Published on: July 05, 2022 23:41 IST
Representative Image 
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Representative Image 

One person drowned in a water-filled quarry in Mumbai's Dahisar East area while on a picnic on Tuesday evening and a search was underway for another, a police official said.

A group of seven youths, all in their mid-twenties, from Gorai in the Borivali suburb had gone to the quarry in Vaishali Nagar for a picnic amid heavy rains, he said.

"The body of one person who ventured into the water body was recovered by fire brigade officials while the search for the other continues. An accidental death case has been registered," the Dahisar police station official informed.

A fire brigade official said the man whose body was fished out from the quarry was identified as Shekhar Pappu Vishwakarma (19). He was declared dead on arrival at a civic-run hospital, the official added. 

ALSO READ | Mumbai-bound SpiceJet flight's windshield cracks, lands safely

ALSO READ | Mumbai rains: CM Shinde takes stock of heavy rainfall, over 3,500 people moved to safety 

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News