Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: Landslide in Ghatkopar, Sion Road waterlogged; NDRF, BMC on alert

The local train services, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were running normally on both the Central Railway and Western Railway routes, authorities said.

Vani Mehrotra Edited By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Updated on: July 05, 2022 11:58 IST
Mumbai rains LIVE Updates
Image Source : PTI

Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai and adjoining areas

Mumbai rains: Mumbai and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy downpour on Tuesday morning as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours. The island city received an average 95.81 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 115.09 mm and 116.73 mm of rainfall, respectively, during the same period. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the state administration officials to take precautions and ensure there is no loss of life or property. Officials said CM Shinde is in touch with collectors of Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been asked to remain alert.

 

Live updates : Mumbai rains

  • Jul 05, 2022 11:56 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Heavy rains lash Mumbai - PIC

    Image shows locals wading through a water-logged street following monsoon rains in Mumbai

    India Tv - Mumbai rains

    Image Source : PTI

    Heavy rains lash Mumbai

  • Jul 05, 2022 11:44 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Waterlogging at Sion Road

    In view of the incessant rains in Mumbai and waterlogging, a total of 8 route diversions have been done at Sion Road no. 24 and Shell Colony, Chembur in Mumbai: BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) PRO

  • Jul 05, 2022 11:43 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Landslide in Ghatkopar

    A landslide incident was reported in Ghatkopar, Panchsheel Nagar in Mumbai amidst the heavy rains. Fire vehicles reaching on the spot.

    No casualties reported so far: Mumbai Fire Brigade

  • Jul 05, 2022 11:39 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Rock slide incident reported from Mumbai's Panchsheel Nagar

    Fire tenders have reached the spot, however, there were no reports of any injuries or casualties. 

  • Jul 05, 2022 11:30 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Rain forecast in several districts

    A revised weather warning said moderate to intense spells of rain are very likely at isolated places in the districts of Sindhudurga, Raigad and Ratanagiri during the next 3-4 hours.

    Reports Sachin Chaudhary (India TV)

  • Jul 05, 2022 11:27 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Waterlogging in several areas

    Reports of waterlogging in several areas of Mumbai, which is affecting the regular traffic movement. 

    Traffic moving slow at Andheri Kurla road, Andheri link road, SV road, Western Express Highway and Eastern Express Highway.

    Reports Jai Prakash (India TV)

  • Jul 05, 2022 11:25 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Flight operations in Mumbai normal

    Heavy rains in Mumbai have not impacted the flight operations so far, however, visibility is low and dark clouds can be seen.

    Reports Jai Prakash (India TV)

  • Jul 05, 2022 11:21 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    No major impact on Mumbai locals

    • Western line running on time
    • Central line delayed by 10 to 15 minutes 
    • Harbour line delayed by 15 to 20 minutes

    Reports Jai Prakash (India TV)

  • Jul 05, 2022 11:19 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Rainfall situation in Navi Mumbai

    July 4, 08:30 am to July 5, 08:30 am
     
    Belapur - 163.50 mm
    Nerul -  187.40 mm
    Vashi -  220.80 mm
    Koparkhairne - 225.50 mm
    Airoli - 155.20 mm
    Digha- 145.30 mm

    Average -  182.95 mm

    Total rainfall - 680.51 mm

    Reports - Jai Prakash (India TV)

  • Jul 05, 2022 11:12 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Rivers flowing at warning level

    Due to heavy rains in the district, several rivers in the state have reached the warning level.

    The Kundalika River has crossed the warning level and the water level of Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas and Garhi rivers is slightly below the warning level.

  • Jul 05, 2022 11:12 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Low-lying areas in Thane flooded

    Many low-lying areas in the Kalyan and Bhiwandi towns of Thane were flooded and several people from there were shifted to safer places

  • Jul 05, 2022 11:09 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Thane locals shifted to safer places

    Flooding due to the heavy showers was reported in parts of two districts and several people were shifted to safer places, officials said.

  • Jul 05, 2022 11:09 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Boulders fall in Thane

    Boulders fell from a hillock in Thane and a house collapsed in neighbouring Palghar following heavy rains in the two Maharashtra districts. There was no report of any casualty so far in the incidents.

  • Jul 05, 2022 11:06 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Heavy rainfall alert in Mumbai - Watch Full Report

  • Jul 05, 2022 11:00 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    CMO Maharashtra tweets over Mumbai rains

  • Jul 05, 2022 10:58 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    CM Eknath Shinde takes stock of situation

    Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to authorities after heavy and continous rains lashed Konkan. 

    The chief minister has issued orders of immediate evacuation in Raigarh, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Thane, Kolhapur and other districts, as soon as a possible situation of floods emerges. 

    CM Shinde is also keeping a watch on the situation in Mumbai. 

    Reports Dinesh Maurya (India TV)

  • Jul 05, 2022 10:49 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    High tide in Mumbai today

    Weather officials have warned of a high tide in Mumbai at 3:53 pm today. According to the officials, there will be a high tide of of 4.07 meters at evening around 3:53 pm while the low tide is likely to take place at 10.21 pm with a height of 1.75 meters.

    ​Reports Atul (India TV)

  • Jul 05, 2022 10:47 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Yellow alert in Mumbai

    The IMD has issued a yellow alert in Mumbai for the next four days. The city has been receiving downpour since late last night. 

    Reports Atul (India TV)

