Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: Landslide in Ghatkopar, Sion Road waterlogged; NDRF, BMC on alert

Mumbai rains: Mumbai and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy downpour on Tuesday morning as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours. The island city received an average 95.81 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 115.09 mm and 116.73 mm of rainfall, respectively, during the same period. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the state administration officials to take precautions and ensure there is no loss of life or property. Officials said CM Shinde is in touch with collectors of Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been asked to remain alert.