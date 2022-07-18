Monkeypox second case detected in Kerala's Kannur, India's tally rises to two

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Another monkeypox case detected in Kerala's Kannur, India's tally rises to two

Monkeypox cases: The second monkeypox case in India has been detected in Kerala's Kannur, said state health department officials on Monday. This is the second case of monkeypox in the state as well as the country.

State health minister Veena George said the patient, who arrived in Kerala on July 13, was a native of Kannur and was undergoing treatment at the Pariyaram Medical College there. His health condition is stable, she added. The minister also said that all those who were in close contact with the patient are being closely monitored.

