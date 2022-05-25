Modi govt 8 years: How India's foreign policy became muscular under the PM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI File photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi standing between Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (right).

Modi govt 8 years: As Narendra Modi completes eight years as the Prime Minister, there have been many talks about the NDA government's policies and measures that changed the course of the country. According to the BJP, several nations now have improved ties with India, and there are rarely any critics of the government's international relations. Modi has had the opportunity to become a dear one, and a friend, and has a personal rapport with some of the key leaders of the world - Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Vladimir Putin too. Experts agree that the PM's vision for having more 'friendly' nations have only resulted in greater prosperity.

Here is a look at some of PM Modi's strong foreign policies:

Foreign policy with domestic interests

PM Modi constantly integrates the nation's foreign policy with domestic interests. He implemented policies like Look East into Act East Asia and added Act Far East and Act West Asia, to bring significance to the domestic needs of India. He also made strong relations with middle eastern countries, that India had complex ties, and made these nations some of 'friendly nations'. Modi's stronger push to invite FDI, 'made in India' and Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan witnessed global appreciation, along with India's independent interests in world markets.

Pakistan, China

Modi's success with foreign policy is evident in the way the saffron party handled the country's archrivals China and Pakistan. With surgical strikes, the Modi govt called off Pakistan's nuclear threat and bettered the nation's security interests to the position it has had in the past. In 2018, the PM met China's President Xi Jinping to discuss bilateral relations - a meeting that was considered a milestone for the country's relations.

Ukraine stance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier this month, made a crucial visit to Europe amid the West's differences with India on its stance on the Ukraine war. The PM met with leaders in France, Denmark, and Germany and experts said this visit helped in 'thrashing out all difficult issues'. India has abstained at the UN over five times already, protecting the country's key relationships with Russia. Maintaining diplomatic ties with Moscow was not just oil-restricted for New Delhi, but is crucial to keep China away from the borders too. India's position during the war drew constant flak from Western leaders, and what could have been the same way, PM Modi's relationships fixed.

