Thursday, June 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Manipur unrest: Houses set on fire in Imphal valley, a day after 9 die in fresh bout of violence

Manipur unrest: Houses set on fire in Imphal valley, a day after 9 die in fresh bout of violence

Manipur violence: Till date more than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Imphal Updated on: June 15, 2023 17:37 IST
People attend the funeral procession of the nine civilians
Image Source : PTI People attend the funeral procession of the nine civilians who were killed in the Tuesday nights violence

Manipur violence: In fresh incidents of violence, at least two houses were set on fire by a mob in Imphal Valley on Thursday. On Wednesday, the official quarters of woman Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen in Lamphel area in Imphal West district was set on fire by unidentified people. No one was present in the quarters of Kipgen, a Kuki community leader, when it was torched.

The incident occurred after nine people were killed and 10 others injured when suspected miscreants attacked a village in the Khamenlok area of ethnic strife-hit Manipur, officials said. 

Meanwhile, a prominent body of tribals has alleged in the Supreme Court that the Union government and the chief minister of Manipur have jointly embarked on a communal agenda aimed at "ethnic cleansing" of Kuki tribals in the northeastern state. As relentless ethnic violence held the state in a vice-like grip, the NGO urged the apex court not to rely on "empty assurances" given by the Centre and sought protection of the minority Kuki tribals by the Army.

More than 100 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago. Army and para-military personnel were deployed to restore peace in the state. Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Related Stories
Manipur Violence: State government extends suspension of Internet till THIS DATE

Manipur Violence: State government extends suspension of Internet till THIS DATE

Manipur violence: Over 50,000 displaced people staying in 'relief camps' | Here are DETAILS

Manipur violence: Over 50,000 displaced people staying in 'relief camps' | Here are DETAILS

Manipur crisis: 9 people killed, 10 injured in fresh violence in Imphal East

Manipur crisis: 9 people killed, 10 injured in fresh violence in Imphal East

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News