Manipur unrest: Houses set on fire in Imphal valley, a day after 9 die in fresh bout of violence

Manipur violence: In fresh incidents of violence, at least two houses were set on fire by a mob in Imphal Valley on Thursday. On Wednesday, the official quarters of woman Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen in Lamphel area in Imphal West district was set on fire by unidentified people. No one was present in the quarters of Kipgen, a Kuki community leader, when it was torched.

The incident occurred after nine people were killed and 10 others injured when suspected miscreants attacked a village in the Khamenlok area of ethnic strife-hit Manipur, officials said.

Meanwhile, a prominent body of tribals has alleged in the Supreme Court that the Union government and the chief minister of Manipur have jointly embarked on a communal agenda aimed at "ethnic cleansing" of Kuki tribals in the northeastern state. As relentless ethnic violence held the state in a vice-like grip, the NGO urged the apex court not to rely on "empty assurances" given by the Centre and sought protection of the minority Kuki tribals by the Army.

More than 100 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago. Army and para-military personnel were deployed to restore peace in the state. Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

