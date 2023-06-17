Two injured as security forces, mobs clash in Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Manipur Violence

Manipur Violence : In a clash that broke out overnight in Imphal town mobs and security forces, two civilians were injured and attempts were made to torch the houses of BJP leaders. A visual is around on social media, wherein, a vandalised BJP office in Manipur's Thongju can be seen. As per news reports, a mob vandalised the BJP office last night.

In separate incidents, automatic gunfire was reported from Kwakta in Bishnupur district of Manipur and Kangvai in Churachandpur district through the night. An attempt was also made to loot weapons from Iringbam police station in Imphal West. However, no weapons were stolen. Army, Assam Rifles and Manipur Rapid Action Force held joint marches till midnight through the state capital to halt rioters from congregating.

RAF fired tear gas

A mob of approximately 1,000 people came together to try and burn down buildings near the palace compound. RAF fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. Another mob tried to set the house of Biswajeet, MLA on fire. RAF column, however, dispersed the crowd. Another mob surrounded the BJP office post midnight at Sinjemai, but could not do any harm as an Army column dispersed it.

Similarly, a crowd tried to vandalise the home of Sharda Devi, BJP (women's wing) president near Porampet in Imphal around midnight. Security forces managed to disperse the youth. Earlier in the day, crowds set up roadblocks and torched properties in the heart of Imphal town on Friday, officials said.

Group also burnt tyres, logs and waste

A mob clashed with RAF personnel on Friday evening after it had set the warehouse afire. The group also burnt tyres, logs and waste in the middle of roads in Wangkhei, Porompat and Thangapat areas affecting the flow of traffic in Manipur's capital town, officials said.

(with inputs from PTI)

Latest India News