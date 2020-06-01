Image Source : PTI 7 new COVID-19 cases in Manipur, total reaches 78

Seven migrant workers who recently returned to Manipur have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number cases in the state to 78, officials said on Monday. In Senapati district a 17-year-old and 26-year-old who had returned from Chennai tested positive while in Bishunpur district two persons who had returned from Uttar Pradesh also tested positive for coronavirus, a statement issued by COVID-19 Common Control Room said.

All necessary containment measures and contact tracing have been initiated and the COVID patients will be shifted to the hospital soon, it said.

Three others including a woman who had returned from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Hyderabad too tested positive at the RIMS, Imphal.

Of the total 78 COVID-19 cases, 67 are active as 11 persons have recovered.

The state, which was declared COVID 19-free on April 19, recorded a surge in the number of cases with migrants from other parts of the country returning home.

Meanwhile, the police detained 617 people and seized 454 vehicles for violating the lockdown norms on Sunday.

The police also collected a total of Rs 62,250 as fine from the detained persons for violating the lockdown norms, a statement issued by the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) L Kailun said.

