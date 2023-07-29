PM Modi should have led all-party delegation to Manipur: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi

Manipur : Amid a two-day visit to Manipur by the delegation of 21 MPs of the INDIA alliance, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have led an all-party delegation to Manipur, and his party would have been happy to be a part of that. The MPs of the opposition bloc INDIA visited several areas of the violence-hit state. According to the Congress MP, the delegation also visited a total of 4 relief camps, 2 in Churachandpur, 1 in Imphal and 1 in Moirang.

INDIA alliance to raise the stories of horror

Addressing a press conference Gogoi said they will return to New Delhi and raise the stories of horror that they have come across during the tour in Parliament. "It has been a difficult day for all of us. We went to four relief camps and heard people's stories. Women broke down as they narrated how they were attacked," he said.

"Tonight, we will discuss the things that we saw and tomorrow, we will meet the governor. We will submit a memorandum to her on the basis of the things that we observed. We will also take these stories to Delhi with us and those will be told in Parliament," he said.

Parliament should have discussed the issue

Gogoi further asserted that Parliament should have discussed the Manipur violence by now. "We will give constructive suggestions to Parliament. Too much delay has happened," he said.

On the BJP's charge that the visit of the opposition parties is for photo-ops, he said, "Who is stopping the BJP from coming to Manipur? Where is NEDA? What is it doing? It is the INDIA bloc parties that are coming to the state regularly."

TMC MP Sushmita Dev said that the entire opposition is with Manipur. JMM MP Mahua Maji said Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that peace has returned to Manipur, "but where is peace? The state is still burning".

DMK MP Kanimozhi said that people are feeling let down by the government. "They feel that government did not intervene and the violence continued. They don't have any trust in CM N Biren Singh," she claimed.

Latest India News