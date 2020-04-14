Tuesday, April 14, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 16 people associated with Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad test COVID-19 positive

16 people associated with Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad test COVID-19 positive

As many as 16 staff members working for Maharashtra's Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad have tested positive for coronavirus. These people include cleaning staff, kitchen staff and other staff members working at Awhad's residence. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Thane Published on: April 14, 2020 7:44 IST
16 people associated with Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad test COVID-19 positive
Image Source : FACEBOOK

16 people associated with Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad test COVID-19 positive

As many as 16 staff members working for Maharashtra's Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad have tested positive for coronavirus. These people include cleaning staff, kitchen staff and other staff members working at Awhad's residence. 

As per reports, out of those who have tested positive, 5 are policemen who have been deployed at Awhad's residence. 

Jitendra Awhad, who represents Thane's Kalwa-Mumbra constituency, had already put himself on self-quarantine on Monday after it was confirmed that he came in contact with at least one person who had tested COVID-19 positive. 

He is the first state minister to quarantine himself

Maharashtra's total cases have risen to 1,985 including 149 deaths.  

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X