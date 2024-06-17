'I will announce it openly': Babar Azam breaks silence on future as captain of Pakistan cricket team

Follow us on Image Source : AP Babar Azam.

Having been reinstated as the white-ball captain of Pakistan as recently as March, Babar's future as skipper is already looking gloomy.

The 29-year-old is being criticised by a major section of former cricketers for Pakistan's dismal performance at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and people have started casting doubts over his future as the white-ball captain of the team.

Following the three-wicket win over Ireland in their last group-stage fixture, Babar addressed all the questions pertaining to his future as captain and mentioned that he would discuss his role with the PCB and take a call soon.

"When I gave up the captaincy (in 2023), I thought that I shouldn't be doing it now, that's why I left it and I announced it myself," Babar was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"Then when they gave it back to me, it was the decision of the PCB. When I go back, we will discuss all that has happened here. And if I have to leave the captaincy, I will announce it openly. I will not hide behind anything. Whatever happens will happen in the open. But for now, I have not thought about it. It is eventually PCB's decision."

When asked if he was willing to take responsibility for Pakistan's unceremonious exit from the T20 World Cup, Babar said that the team has to take responsibility for the miserable performance as "we did not lose this because of one particular person".

"I told you that we did not lose this because of one particular person," Babar added. "We win and lose as a team. You are pointing out that (I am) the captain, but I cannot play in every player's place. There are 11 players, and each of them has a role. That's why they came here to play the World Cup. I think we have not been able to play well as a team. We have to settle down and accept that we didn't play well as a team."

"We accept that we didn't play according to the expectations. The kind of team we had, the experience we had, we haven't been able to deliver at different times. As a player and as a captain, I am not going to single (anyone) out. The fault lies with all 15. We will sit and review. As a captain, my responsibility is to give my feedback to the decision-makers."