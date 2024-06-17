Bangladesh move into Super Eight of T20 World Cup after scraping past Nepal; to face Team India on June 22

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Bangladesh.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib's remarkable spell of fast bowling propelled Bangladesh into the Super Eight stage as they defeated Nepal by 21 runs in the 37th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent.

Player of the Match (POTM) Tanzim helped Bangladesh defend 106 and create the record of defending the lowest total in the history of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Bangladesh have now joined Australia, India, and Afghanistan in the Super Eight (Group 1).

Sakib broke the back of Nepal's batting order as he dismissed Kushal Bhurtel, Anil Sah and Rohit Paudel inside the first five overs. Defending just 107 runs to win, the Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto kept Sakib on from one end and the team reaped the rewards of the decision. Sakib got rid of Sundeep Jora on the last delivery of the seventh over to complete his four-wicket haul.

Nepal were reeling at 26/5 at the end of the seventh over and needed a crucial partnership to stay in the game. Dipendra Singh Airee and Kushal Malla got together to script a rescue act and brought Nepal back into the chase.

The duo added 52 runs for the sixth wicket before Mustafizur Rahman sent Malla back to the pavilion at an individual score of 27. Nepal's chase never really recovered from the telling blow as they got bundled out for 85 in 19.2 overs.

Earlier in the day, Nepal captain Rohit Paudel won the toss and chose to field first. His decision was justified by Nepal's bowling attack as Bangladesh folded for just 106 in 19.2 overs. Sompal Kami, Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohit Paudel and Sandeep Lamichhane picked up two wickets each and demolished Bangladesh's batting order.

Shakib Al Hasan (177 off 22 balls) was the top scorer for Bangladesh.