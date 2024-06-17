Monday, June 17, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Home Ministry hands over Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi terror attack case to NIA

Home Ministry hands over Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi terror attack case to NIA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has transferred the investigation of the Reasi terror attack case in Jammu and Kashmir to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The decision comes in the wake of a deadly terrorist assault on June 9th evening, targeting a bus carrying pilgrims.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: June 17, 2024 11:51 IST
Reasi
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Reasi: Army personnel during a search operation after a bus carrying pilgrims was ambushed by terrorists in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union Home Ministry has handed over the investigation of the June 9 terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The NIA has registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the incident.

 

Details of the attack

The tragic incident occurred when terrorists targeted a bus returning from Shiv Khori temple in Reasi to Katra, resulting in the deaths of nine individuals and injuring 33 others.

NIA's investigation focus

The NIA has initiated a thorough investigation into the terror attack, exploring all possible angles to determine if there is a larger conspiracy behind the assault.

Police detain suspects

Last week, Jammu and Kashmir Police detained 50 suspects as part of the probe into the attack. The arrests followed an extensive investigation by police and security forces, yielding crucial leads to identify and apprehend potential suspects involved in planning the attack.

Police release sketch

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have released a sketch of one of the three terrorists involved in the attack. They have announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any information leading to his whereabouts, based on eyewitness descriptions.

Security measures reinforced

Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a high-level meeting in Delhi to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir after recent terror incidents. Emphasising stringent action against terrorism supporters, Shah called for comprehensive security arrangements ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage.

Also read | DRDO to test shoulder-fired air defence missiles at high altitudes, know all about it

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement