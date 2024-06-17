Home Ministry hands over Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi terror attack case to NIA

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Reasi: Army personnel during a search operation after a bus carrying pilgrims was ambushed by terrorists in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union Home Ministry has handed over the investigation of the June 9 terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The NIA has registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the incident.

Details of the attack

The tragic incident occurred when terrorists targeted a bus returning from Shiv Khori temple in Reasi to Katra, resulting in the deaths of nine individuals and injuring 33 others.

NIA's investigation focus

The NIA has initiated a thorough investigation into the terror attack, exploring all possible angles to determine if there is a larger conspiracy behind the assault.

Police detain suspects

Last week, Jammu and Kashmir Police detained 50 suspects as part of the probe into the attack. The arrests followed an extensive investigation by police and security forces, yielding crucial leads to identify and apprehend potential suspects involved in planning the attack.

Police release sketch

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have released a sketch of one of the three terrorists involved in the attack. They have announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any information leading to his whereabouts, based on eyewitness descriptions.

Security measures reinforced

Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a high-level meeting in Delhi to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir after recent terror incidents. Emphasising stringent action against terrorism supporters, Shah called for comprehensive security arrangements ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage.

Also read | DRDO to test shoulder-fired air defence missiles at high altitudes, know all about it